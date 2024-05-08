TOUCHDOWN CONFIRMED: National Weather Service verifies EF-2 tornado in Portage

WEST MICH. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids conducted numerous surveys in Southwest Michigan on Wednesday after severe weather struck on Tuesday.

After surveying the damage, there is now at least one confirmed tornado that hit parts of Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties.

WXMI/Ilene Gould A tree damaged in the May 7 severe storms in Portage

Early indications from the National Weather Service state that at least tornado that passed through Portage is rated as an EF-2. That means that wind speeds ranged between 111 mph to 135 mph.

A second tornado warning was issued on Tuesday, with the path nearly 700 feet away from the first. We are awaiting confirmation from the National Weather Service on whether this was a confirmed tornado.

The rating and the strength of tornadoes are determined by storm damage and wind speed, which is placed on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale.

There were numerous reports of mobile homes flipped, flying debris, large fallen trees, downed power lines, and large hail.

