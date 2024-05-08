Portage & nearby communities begin tornado damage clean up

PORTAGE, Mich. — People in several West Michigan counties are waking up to damage from tornadoes and severe thunderstorms that swept through Tuesday evening.

The City of Portage says two tornadoes touched down, damaging buildings, taking out trees, and knocking out power. The city asks people who do not live there to stay away today as clean up efforts resume.

The most significant damage is in an area bound by Centre Avenue, Oakland Drive, Schuring Road, and Westnedge Avenue.

Tornado aftermath on Centre Rd in Portage

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller reported 176 homes with damage at Pavilion Estates Mobile Home Park in Pavilion Township. Around 15 to 17 are destroyed. 16 to 20 people are reported as hurt, but there have been no life-threatening injuries or deaths reported.

Tornado aftermath in Pavilion Twp

Tornado reports also came in from St. Joseph and Calhoun counties. This tracked near the towns of Mendon, Leonadis, and Union City. A hail report from Union City was 4" in diameter.

Another area of rotation went through Coldwater in Branch County at a similar time of the Union City tornado report.

Survey crews from the National Weather Service are set to go out Wednesday to measure the damage and provide more information on the storms.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

An emergency declaration has been made by Portage Mayor Patricia M. Randall to try get resources from the State of Michigan and federal government to assist with storm recovery.

Governor Whitmer declared a State of Emergency for Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Branch, and Cass counties Tuesday night after the storms.

“My heart goes out to all those impacted by tonight’s severe weather in southwest Michigan,” Governor Whitmer said in a prepared statement. “State and local emergency teams are on the ground and working together to assist Michiganders. I’ve declared a state of emergency to ensure resources are expedited to the area and activated our State Emergency Operations Center. We will continue monitoring the situation and coordinating efforts overnight. I want to thank all the first responders working hard to keep Michiganders safe. We’ll get through this together.”

