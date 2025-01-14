Man sentenced in 2023 deadly Kalamazoo stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man who cut a plea deal in a deadly stabbing case from 2023 will spend decades in prison for the crime.

A Kalamazoo County Circuit Court judge sentenced Jeffrey Kucharski on Tuesday to a minimum of 60 years behind bars for the death of Taylor Anne Dragicevich.

The 28-year-old was killed on May 20, 2023 at Emerald Park Apartments. Officers found her suffering from multiple stab wounds, including injuries to her face.

Kucharski was arrested one day later in Lawton and charged with open murder.

As part of a plea deal, Kurcharski pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with a maximum sentence of 100 years. The judge credited him with 415 days served in custody since his arrest.

