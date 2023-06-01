Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Suspect in deadly Kalamazoo stabbing to undergo competency evaluation

Kalamazoo stabbing
FOX 17
Kalamazoo stabbing
Kalamazoo stabbing
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 11:58:41-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man facing murder charges in the stabbing death of a Galesburg woman two weeks ago has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.

The stabbing happened in Kalamazoo on Saturday, May 20, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told 28-year-old Taylor Dragicevich was stabbed multiple times. She passed away after she was taken to a hospital.

Prosecutors say open murder charges were later authorized against 27-year-old Jeffrey Kucharski.

Court records show Kucharski’s preliminary examination, previously scheduled for June 8, was canceled.

Kucharski is scheduled to attend a status conference Aug. 10. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward