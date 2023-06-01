Suspect in deadly Kalamazoo stabbing to undergo competency evaluation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man facing murder charges in the stabbing death of a Galesburg woman two weeks ago has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation.

The stabbing happened in Kalamazoo on Saturday, May 20, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told 28-year-old Taylor Dragicevich was stabbed multiple times. She passed away after she was taken to a hospital.

Prosecutors say open murder charges were later authorized against 27-year-old Jeffrey Kucharski.

Court records show Kucharski’s preliminary examination, previously scheduled for June 8, was canceled.

Kucharski is scheduled to attend a status conference Aug. 10. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

