Charges authorized against suspect in deadly Kzoo stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against the man accused of stabbing a Galesburg woman to death in Kalamazoo over the weekend.

The victim, 28-year-old Taylor Anne Dragicevich, was stabbed multiple times on Saturday, May 20, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told Dragicevich sustained facial injuries in the attack. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, 27-year-old Jeffrey Michael Kucharski, faces one count of open murder, according to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kucharski faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if found guilty.

