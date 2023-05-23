Galesburg woman dies in Kalamazoo stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A person of interest is in custody after a woman was stabbed to death in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they responded to reports of shots fired before 6 p.m. near Cork and Nellbert streets.

We’re told officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds, which included facial injuries.

First responders administered lifesaving efforts and rushed her to the hospital where she later died, according to KDPS.

Public safety officials say they and Van Buren County deputies executed a search warrant early the next day near 66th Avenue and Oak Ridge Drive in Lawton, where they detained a person of interest and collected evidence.

The victim has since been identified as 28-year-old Taylor Anne Dragicevich of Galesburg.

Those with information related to the attack are urged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

KDPS extends its sympathies to the victim’s family.

