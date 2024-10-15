Man sentenced for deadly 2023 shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man convicted for a fatal shooting in Kalamazoo last year heard his sentence Monday.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue on Nov. 4, 2023, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Witnesses said the suspect fired two guns at a group of people and at houses in the area.

We’re told the victim, 35-year-old Kemberlyn Dwayne Trotman, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He later died at the hospital.

Laquay Lee Woodford-Paige, 37, was arrested and charged with indoor discharge causing death, open murder, felony firearm, and felony firearm causing death, public safety officials explain.

KDPS says Woodford-Paige was sentenced for the following charges:



Second-degree murder (28–60 years)

Felony firearm x3 (2 years each)

Indoor discharge (5–10 years)

Indoor discharge causing death (14–30 years)

“We hope this sentencing provides some closure for the family of Mr. Trotman and reinforces our commitment to seeking justice for victims of violent crime,” says Capt. Danielle Guilds. “We remain dedicated to holding perpetrators accountable and ensuring the safety of all residents. This outcome reflects the diligent efforts of law enforcement, prosecutors, and the community working together to combat gun violence.”

