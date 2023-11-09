Suspect arraigned on new charges in deadly Kzoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect in a deadly Kalamazoo shooting was arraigned on additional charges Thursday.

The shooting happened in the afternoon on Nov. 4, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). The victim, 35-year-old Kemberlyn Dwayne Trotman, was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Witnesses say they saw Woodford-Paige holding two guns, one in each hand, moments before he opened fire into a home on Woodbury Avenue. The victim, Kemberlyn Trotman, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and later died at a nearby hospital.

Trotman's sister, Quashwan Stewart told FOX 17, "It's heartbreaking. I just don't believe it. Like he was just here. Like, this ain't right. Y'all gotta stop shooting and all this stuff."

"Hurt, disappointment, Kemberlyn gone, and he's here,"Trotman's fiance, Anesha Gardner added.

Woodford-Paige is facing charges of homicide or open murder, felony firearm, felony firearm discharge causing death, discharging into a building, and engaging in felony firearm.

"In this case, I am going to deny bond given the seriousness of the offense and the potential danger to the community," said Judge Parker-LaGrone.

In a separate case, Woodford-Paige also faced charges of assault, larceny, and domestic violence that allegedly occurred on the same day as the shooting. For this case, he was granted a $10,000 bond.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is still actively investigating the shooting that occurred on Saturday. They are encouraging anyone with information to connect with KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

