Suspect in Kalamazoo homicide arraigned in court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect in a Kalamazoo homicide was arraigned in court on Monday. He is 36-year-old Laquay Lee Woodford-Paige.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, officers were dispatched for a shots fired call on Saturday at 12:25 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. She has been identified as 35-year-old Kemberlyn Dwayne Trotman.

Witnesses told the officers that Woodford-Paige had two firearms. Multiple casings were also found at the scene.

Shortly after the incident, Woodford-Paige was arrested near the 500 block of Prouty Street. He was arraigned on Monday at 4:30 p.m. for charges of discharge into dwelling causing death. His bond has been set at $500,000.

The investigation into the homicide is still open. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 to speak with a detective. Tips can also be sent to the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the P3Tips app, or online.

