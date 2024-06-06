Men charged in poisoned fentanyl death cases

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than a year after a deadly batch of fentanyl left several people dead in Kalamazoo two men are now charged in the case.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced James Smith was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday for the overdose death of just one person in April 2023. Last April we reported on 7 deaths in the Kalamazoo-area linked to fentanyl-laced cocaine. It's not clear why Smith only faces charges connected to one death.

According to Western District Attorney Mark Totten, Smith was the distributor of the deadly cocaine and fentanyl mix that killed one of those seven people. Smith also faces 7 counts of distributing cocaine in separate times that range from August 2023 to February 2024.

Also charged is Patrick Martin, who investigators say helped set up the sale of the drugs by Smith. The federal indictment says Martin made a phone call that led to the drug sale on April 12 in Kalamazoo County.

The bad batch of fentanyl resulted in at least 18 overdoses, sending 10 people to the hospital over a two day stretch.

“What Kalamazoo experienced in April 2023 is a snapshot of the crisis we confront across America: more deaths than ever, driven by fentanyl, and snatching the lives of even first-time users with no idea they’re consuming this deadly poison,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “While we’ll never prosecute our way out of this crisis, today marks an important first step toward justice. This investigation is ongoing, and I encourage anyone with information to come forward. Now is the time.”

“We are pleased that we were able to work with our federal partners in this investigation and that we were able to bring forward charges and make an arrest for those who were responsible for that tragic day in our community,” said Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief David Boysen. “The actions of a few had life changing results for many. This investigation and arrest re-affirm my unwavering commitment to protecting our community from the dangers of drug trafficking. We hope that this arrest will result in more information being brought forward to assist with this ongoing investigation.”

“Fatal drug poisonings caused by deadly drugs like fentanyl are a significant threat across the United States,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene. “Today’s enforcement actions demonstrate our resolve to bring those responsible for this erosion and destruction of our communities to justice. This investigation is a clear demonstration of the strength of partnerships throughout the region and our commitment to protecting west Michigan from the scourge of illicit drugs.”

Federal agents and local police officers arrested Smith yesterday, June 5. He appeared in federal court on these charges the same day. He's scheduled to be back in court next week.

In all, Smith could face life in prison if convicted.

Martin faces one count of using a communications facility to commit a drug felony. He faces up to 4 years in prison if found guilty.

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug use, you are encouraged to seek out help. Some area agencies include:



According to the Centers for Disease Control more than 107,000 people died from drug poisoning in the United States during 2023, of which 75% were due to fentanyl. In Michigan 2,931 died from drug poisoning last year.

