Kalamazoo police warn of deadly fentanyl batch circulating community

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers responded to more than a dozen overdoses and five deaths in just the last 24 hours.

KDPS warns that these instances all stem from a deadly batch of fentanyl that is circulating around the community right now.

The department says officers are actively investigating the string of overdoses and working with the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and other law enforcement agencies in the area.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for pain relief and anesthetic.

It is about 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin, according to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency.

People abuse the drug by snorting or sniffing it, smoking it, taking pills or tablets, among other ways.

Fentanyl can produce the following effects on the body:



Relaxation

Euphoria

Pain relief

Sedation

Confusion

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

Urinary retention

Pupillary constriction

Respiratory depression

Fentanyl overdoses can cause changes in pupillary size, cold and clammy skin, cyanosis, coma and respiratory failure causing death.

The FDA approved the Narcan nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose in March. Now, it is an over-the-counter drug that you do not need a prescription for.

Click here to learn more about how to respond to an opioid overdose and how to access Narcan in Michigan.

If you have any information about the deadly batch of fentanyl in the Kalamazoo area or information about other illegal drugs, call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or submit a tip anonymously online.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can reach out to KDPS's partners at Integrated Services of Kalamazoo (ISK) at 269-373-6000 or Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health at 800-781-0353.

There is also free, confidential help through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline: 1-800-662-4357.

Additionally, the state of Michigan offers substance use help by county. To find resources in your county, click here.

