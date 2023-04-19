Health officials: Fentanyl-laced cocaine responsible for Kalamazoo Co. overdose surge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Health officials linked fentanyl-laced cocaine to the recent surge in deadly overdoses throughout Kalamazoo County.

The overdoses happened between April 12 and April 13.

In total, there were 18 overdoses— including ten hospitalizations and seven deaths, according to the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department and the county medical examiner.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo police warn of deadly fentanyl batch circulating community

“This severe cluster of drug overdoses was likely due to an unintentional exposure of fentanyl in individuals whose intended drug was cocaine,” Kalamazoo County Medical Director Dr. William Nettleton said. “A rapid onset of overdose can occur with exposure to fentanyl, particularly in individuals who do not know whether fentanyl is present or do not have a history of using opioids such as fentanyl.”

County officials say no more cases have been connected to the overdose spike since April 13.

“Even with prior history of drug use, a person could react differently every time, especially if multiple stimulants like methamphetamine and cocaine, and depressants like opioids and alcohol, are mixed together, or if a person does not know about the presence of other drugs.”

Health officials say the best way to avoid overdosing is not to use drugs; however, people experiencing substance abuse disorder and/or struggling with addiction can reduce the risk of a deadly overdose by:



Keeping naloxone readily available while using: Naloxone, or Narcan, can help reverse an opioid overdose.

Never use drugs alone: Make sure someone is there who is not taking drugs so they can administer naloxone or call for help if necessary.

Narcan is available through the COPE Network and Kalamazoo Harm Reduction at 269-580-8290.

Lauren Edwards Fox 17 The Narcan vending machines — which will be open 24-7 at their Cherry Street and Greenville locations — will provide free overdose reversal kits.

You can also get it without a prescription at the pharmacies listed here.

If you are unable to use with someone else, you can call the Never Use Alone Hotline at 800-484-3731. Someone will stay on the phone with you while you use to make sure you are safe. If you become unresponsive while using, the person on the other end will call for help.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube