KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting a Kalamazoo County deputy, stealing a patrol cruiser, and leading police on a chase through Kalamazoo is now facing a long list of felony charges.

Video obtained by FOX 17 shows what appears to be suspect Jalen Lipsey in a police cruiser speeding through the intersection of Barney Road and Douglas Avenue Friday morning.

WATCH: Man accused of shooting Kalamazoo deputy, stealing cruiser faces multiple felony charges after chase

Man accused of shooting Kalamazoo deputy, stealing cruiser faces multiple felony charges after chase

Seconds later, more than a dozen police vehicles can be seen in pursuit.

Investigators say it all started when Lipsey was allegedly trying to steal items from a vehicle on East A-B Avenue.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy shot during struggle with suspect, remains in stable condition

Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy shot during struggle with suspect, remains in stable condition

When deputies confronted him, authorities say a struggle broke out and a deputy was shot.

Police say Lipsey then stole the deputy's cruiser and took off, leading officers on a roughly 12-mile pursuit. The chase finally ended near Julianna's Restaurant.

Kalamazoo neighbor Nancy Gibbs said she heard the chase from her home off of Douglas Ave.

"I kept hearing *siren noises* and they kept flying and flying and flying,” Gibbs said, “I'm like it's never going to end!"

Lipsey is now facing several felony charges, including:

Assault with intent to murder

Carjacking

Disarming a police officer

Resisting and obstructing a police officer causing serious injury

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Fleeing and eluding the police

Multiple counts of felony firearm



The deputy who was shot remains hospitalized and is recovering from serious injuries.

Lipsey is currently being held without bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.

WXMI.

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