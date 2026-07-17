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Kalamazoo County deputy shot, suspect arrested after chase in stolen cruiser

Kzoo Deputy Shot.jpeg
WXMI/Andy Curtis
Multiple Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office cruisers sit damaged after a pursuit of a suspect accused of shooting a deputy and stealing his patrol vehicle on July 17, 2026.
Kzoo Deputy Shot.jpeg
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KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot Friday morning during a struggle with a suspected thief, who then stole the deputy's cruiser, leading other officers on a pursuit that ended with a crash outside Julianna's Restaurant.

A deputy was dispatched around 8:51 a.m. on July 17 to East AB Avenue between M-43 and North 28th Street on a report of the suspect stealing items from a vehicle, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office.

When the deputy confronted the suspect, investigators say there was a struggle and the deputy was shot. The suspect then allegedly stole the deputy's patrol cruiser and led officers from multiple agencies on a chase through several areas of Kalamazoo County. The pursuit ended after the suspect crashed the stolen cruiser near the the intersection of the I-94 Business Loop and Lake Street in Kalamazoo Township near the Sheriff's Office.

Kzoo Co Deputy shot and pursuit map.jpg
A map showing where a Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy was shot on Friday, July 17, 2026, and where the suspect was arrested following a pursuit of the stolen cruiser. Note: the red line on the map is for example only, and is not the confirmed path.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene and will receive medical treatment before being lodged in jail.

The injured deputy was initially treated at a hospital in Plainwell before being transferred to a hospital in Kalamazoo for additional treatment. The deputy is listed in stable condition, per the sheriff's office.

The identify of the deputy and the suspect were not released as of Friday morning.

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