KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy is in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot during a struggle with a suspect, according to Sheriff Richard Fuller.

Fuller explained during a press conference that the situation started with deputies responding to a call for service for a suspect said to be breaking into cars and taking things. The report came in near AB Avenue and M-89 in Richland Township.

Fuller said while responding to the call the deputy and suspect got into a struggle.

“Who owned the firearm that was involved in this incident?” FOX 17 reporter Julie Dunmire asked.

“That was the deputy’s firearm. More than that, I can’t tell you, because I don’t have all the information right here,” Fuller responded.

After the struggle, the Sheriff explained the suspect stole a sheriff’s vehicle, and lead authorities on a car chase throughout the Kalamazoo area.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle near Lake Street and the 94 business route, the sheriff explained.

The suspect is in custody, according to the sheriff. No charges are authorized at this time, but the sheriff’s office anticipates requesting multiple felony charges. The prosecutor's office says they will have staff working this weekend on the case.

People eating breakfast in Julianna’s restaurant near the crash scene saw the whole thing.

“It was really busy, and then everyone was just at those windows, watching what was going on,” server Hayley Hall said.

“We heard the smash of them hitting,” Hall said.

Watch: Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy shot during struggle with suspect, remains in stable condition

Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputy shot during struggle with suspect, remains in stable condition

Neighbor Jim Bloomfield was on his way to the bank, when he saw dozens of flashing lights.

“A cop car almost ran into me. And then there’s about 30 or 40 cops that was following it. I thought they were headed to the sheriff’s department, and then I see all this,” Bloomfield said.

The suspect hit an uninvolved vehicle, according to the sheriff.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office has seen the worst possible outcome of incidents like this as recently as 2021, when Sergeant Ryan Proxmire was shot by a suspect on the job. Proxmire died from his injuries.

Sheriff Fuller says this is a sobering reminder of the risks law enforcement take on each and every day.

“I just want everyone to remember that the men and women of law enforcement, fire, EMS, they go out here every day. Every day. With this heat. In this smoke. Blizzards, you name it. They’re out there. Taking care of our communities,” Fuller said.

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