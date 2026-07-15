Weather Ready Alert: Wildfire smoke worsens overnight into Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — A FOX 17 Weather Ready Alert is in place through Thursday for wildfire smoke that will move into West Michigan. This smoke will impact the air quality as well.

Several wildfires have broken out in western Ontario and smoke from these has already moved into Michigan as of Wednesday afternoon. This smoke will continue to move south through the day and it will arrive in West Michigan in the evening.

By Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the smoke will be widespread. This will limit visibility in spots and lead to air quality issues.

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This smoke will stick around as well. We expect wildfire smoke to linger into Friday. While it is difficult to predict, it is looking like the smoke could be around this weekend as well.

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This smoke will impact air quality in West Michigan and around the state. An Air Quality Alert is in place into Thursday because the smoke will lead to air quality becoming unhealthy for sensitive groups and possibly unhealthy for everyone on Thursday.

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With this wildfire smoke around, it is recommended that people avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially those with underlying health issues.

It is also advised that people leave their windows shut to prevent smoke from getting inside.

The ongoing heat wave is expected to continue into Thursday but with less humidity and slightly cooler temperatures.

Want alerts when inconvenient or severe weather is headed your way? Download the FOX 17 Weather app and set up notifications for where you live. Download the Android app Download the iOS app For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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