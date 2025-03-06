Kalamazoo shooting suspects now charged in second shooting from 2024

KALAMZOO, Mich. — A pair of suspects already facing charges for a shootout last fall in Kalamazoo now face charges in connection to a shooting just after Thanksgiving that left multiple people injured.

Dominique Motton and Javion Jackson were named as the alleged shooters from December 3, 2024 that hurt 3 people and nearly shot a young family along West Main Street near a Little Caesars. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office formally brought charges against the two on March 4, 2025.

The 20 and 18-year-old were already in custody in connection to a shootout from October 26, 2024. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety previously released surveillance video of the shootout along Gull Road, asking for help to identify the people involved.

Surveillance video of October shootout in Kalamazoo

In January, public safety's crime reduction team and the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team tracked down some of the people who opened fire in the shootout, arresting 4 people, including Jackson, riding together in a vehicle.

At that point police named Motton as a wanted subject in the October shootout. He was arrested on February 28.

Now Jackson and Motton face multiple charges for the shooting outside the Little Caesars.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety A mugshot of 20-year-old Dominique Motton who is charged in two shootings from Kalamazoo.

Motton was arraigned on seven counts of assault with intent to murder, seven counts of felony firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and tampering with evidence. He also faces 11 charges from the October shootout.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety A mugshot of 18-year-old Javion Jackson who is charged in two shootings from 2024 in Kalamazoo.

Jackson is charged with seven counts of assault with intent to murder, seven counts of felony firearm, three counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, carrying a concealed weapon, and tampering with evidence. He also faces 9 charges from the October shootout.

Investigators say they do not believe there are any more suspects involved in the December shooting, but detectives continue to work the Gull Road shooting to find more suspects and bring charges.

