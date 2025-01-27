4 arrested in operation tied to Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four people have been arrested in a Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team operation linked to a shooting on Gull Road last October.

On Jan. 15, members of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and its Crime Reduction Team were conducting surveillance on a suspect with a multi-count felony warrant related to the October 2024 Gull Road shooting. The suspect was observed as a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 700 block of Douglas Avenue, when KVET officers attempted to stop it.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee, but KVET successfully immobilized the vehicle. All five occupants were detained without incident.

A search of the vehicle uncovered two guns, including one equipped with an extended magazine. Four of the five occupants were arrested.

Two 18-year-old males were taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on outstanding warrants and felony charges while two 17-year-old males were taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home. The juvenile suspects also will face felony charges.

KVET is not identifying any of the four at this time.

KVET then executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1100 block of Forbes Street. During the search, officers recovered two handguns that had been

modified with a "switch," making them fully automatic. One of the guns had been reported stolen.

No additional arrests were made at the residence.

Kalamazoo police chief David Boysen asked for the public's help locating Dominique Motton, who is wanted in connection with the October 2024 shooting on Gull Road.

“We are asking the public for assistance on this," he said. "We need your tips to help us locate this individual so that we can bring him to justice and get this dangerous person who has chosen to be a shooter in our community.”

Boysen addressed the ongoing efforts to combat gun crime in Kalamazoo, emphasizing the role of community collaboration.

“If you are a shooter, we know who you are, my officers know who you are and we work very closely with the community to ensure that you are held accountable.” he said.

