'Avoid the area': 4 people hurt in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four people were hospitalized after a shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday.

Authorities responded to the 4200 block of West Main Street before 5:50 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told the suspect is no longer there but the public was advised to “avoid the area.”

KDPS says the victims' injuries are not life-threatening.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are asked to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

