7 people hurt in 2 overnight shootings in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police officers in Kalamazoo are investigation a pair of shootings that left at least seven people hurt during the dark hours of Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The first happened just minutes before midnight in a parking lot on Gull Road near Fairfield Avenue. Investigators found evidence of a large gathering where many shots had been fired. Several vehicles had bullet holes in them and many shell casings were recovered.

Witnesses said between 8 to 20 shots rang out, scattering the party’s attendees.

While no one was found at the scene with gun shot wounds, two people, a man and woman, arrived at the hospital minutes later both injured from the gun fire.

The two reported they were shot at the Gull Road location. They are both expected to survive.

Less than 3 hours later 5 people arrived at the hospital, all suffering injuries from a shooting.

The 4 men and 1 woman said they were shot during an altercation along West Paterson Street west of Woodward Avenue. That shooting happened after 2 a.m. on October 27.

One of the five victims told officers he was the target of the initial shooting and that he returned fire.

Detectives recovered several firearms from the scene.

At this time the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says these two shootings are not connected, and were not random.

Anyone with information on the shootings should called the Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube