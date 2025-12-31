Kalamazoo police seek public help in seven unsolved homicide cases

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's assistance in solving seven homicide cases over the past three years that remain unsolved.

In a Wednesday news release, the agency said these investigations are a top priority and encouraged any witnesses willing to speak with detectives to reach out.

KDPS says while anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer, in-person conversations with officers most effectively move cases forward.

"Witnesses who are willing to speak directly with detectives play a critical role in advancing these cases and helping bring long-overdue justice to the victims and their loved ones," the release reads in part.

The agency is highlighting these seven cases:

June 7, 2023: 17-year-old Markii Robinson was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting while walking down an alleyway near Stockbridge Avenue and Mills Street. In October 2025, a 25-year-old suspect was arrested and charged, but KDPS says the charges were dismissed during a preliminary hearing. A 15-year-old was charged and adjudicated for third-degree arson of the suspect vehicle, according to KDPS.

June 10, 2023: 35-year-old Marcus Tillman Jr. was shot and killed while attending an outdoor gathering at Spring Valley Park. No one has been criminally charged.

July 7, 2023: 37-year-old Chana Redden was found dead inside a home on N. Church Street. It's believed she was likely killed by shots fired outside her home around July 2. No one has been criminally charged.

August 22, 2023: The bodies of 46-year-old Tarra Mayes and 47-year-old Alfred Simpson were discovered in an outdoor shed at a home on N. Rose Street. They were the home's former tenants. Investigators believe both victims were killed earlier in the year. No one has been criminally charged.

October 29, 2023: 23-year-old Kenneth Pratcher was shot and killed at a Halloween party on Fulford Street near Alcott Street. No one has been criminally charged.

September 14, 2024: 20-year-old Ladarius Clay was leaving a party in the area of Westnedge Avenue and Florence Street when two suspects opened fire on his vehicle, killing him. KDPS says a 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged, but charges were later dismissed during a preliminary hearing.

March 18, 2025: 23-year-old Shaughqual Anderson was standing outside his family home on Cadillac Street near Hawley Street when he was shot and killed. No one has been criminally charged.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call the KDPS Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 337-8139 to speak with a detective. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Silent Observer.

