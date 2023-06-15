KALAMZOO, Mich. — While police search for the person behind the shooting that killed Marcus Tillman, relatives and friends gathered on Wednesday for an outdoor vigil to remember him, with loved ones saying the father of two didn't deserve his fate.

Loved ones hold vigil for Marcus Tillman as they wait for answers

"It's just not right," Ticcarra Tillman said. On Saturday evening, her cousin, Marcus Tillman, attended a concert at Spring Valley Park, where he was shot and killed.

Kalamazoo police were called after shots were reportedly fired as the concert wrapped up, and by the time police arrived, they found 20 shell casings on the ground. Tillman died on scene.

One other person was also injured.

"Now we got to bury somebody else's child," said his cousin. "It just constantly, constantly happening. And we need to stop."

On Wednesday's vigil, those who knew Tillman said he was focused on work and his kids. He did have a criminal history, but they say he got out of jail a few years ago and turned his life around.

"Put the guns down. It's not worth it to his kids," said Ticarra Tillman. "Pray for his kids. He only had two. He only had two kids, beautiful kids that don't have a father no more."

Now, those who loved him are waiting for justice. Police say there were so many people at the concert on Saturday they had trouble working the scene— but they also say a crowd increases the chances of someone knowing something.

Tillman's family strongly encourage anyone with information to come forward, and they're also pushing for gun violence to end.

The death of Marcus Tillman marks the seventh deadly shooting in Kalamazoo this year.

