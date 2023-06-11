1 dead and 1 injured after Kalamazoo concert shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo are investigating a shooting that happened during a Saturday concert in Spring Valley Park.

Police were called after receiving reports of shots being fired as the concert ended. When they arrived, they found one person dead. Officers say they had a difficult time responding due to people running away from the venue. The victim of the shooting was identified as 35-year-old Marcus Tillman. Investigators say they tried to save Tillman's life, but were unable to. Another 32-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later found 20 spent shell casings at the site of the shooting.

No arrests are being reported, but KDPS says the shooting happened in front of hundreds of people. They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call their Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 or Silent Oberserver at 269-343-2100.

