Kalamazoo DPS seeks info on deadly weekend shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials request information on a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead in Kalamazoo over the weekend.

An SUV was turning south at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Florence Street when it was shot after 4 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS).

We’re told the driver, Ladarius Jaheel Clay, was hospitalized after being shot in the torso. He was later pronounced dead.

KDPS expresses its sympathies to the victim’s loved ones.

Those with knowledge related to the shooting are urged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Kalamazoo 1 dead & another wounded in Kalamazoo vehicle shooting FOX 17 News

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube