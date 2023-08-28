Authorities identify 2 bodies found in Kalamazoo last week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials have identified the two people who were found dead in a Kalamazoo residence last week.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says 46-year-old Tarra Dametria Mayes and 67-year-old Alfred Oneal Simpson were found dead in the 900 block of Rose Street on Aug. 22. They were both from Kalamazoo.
Their deaths are being investigated as a homicide, which remains ongoing at this time.
KDPS expresses sympathies to the victims’ friends and family.
Those with information related to the investigation are urged to connect with investigators at 269-337-8139, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100, or P3 Tips.
READ MORE: Kalamazoo DPS: 2 people found dead on Rose Street