Grandmother pleads for answers after teen grandson shot, killed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A grandmother is pleading for answers after she says her oldest grandson was killed on his way to get food in Kalamazoo Wednesday.

Police are still looking for the shooter in what marks the city's seventh homicide of the year.

Yolanda Dunigan says her grandson was a straight-A student and spent most of his time at school and work.

Dunigan says someone out there knows who did this and needs to speak up.

"He went to the house and got him and his mom's food. And two minutes after he left, his mom heard gunshots," Dunigan told FOX 17 Thursday.

"He will never be able to go to the prom. He will never be able to graduate, all these things that he's supposed to be his first things. Being able to take senior pictures that we just planned. None of that is possible now because somebody took his life just walking down the street, just walking down the street. We have to do better people. We have to."

Markii Robinson was shot in the head near Stockbridge and Mills Wednesday afternoon, near his home on the city's southeast side.

He later died at the hospital.

"Senseless killing because he was a good boy. And he never, he's not on the streets. He never did anything. He's a straight-A student, and he just never would. This was not his life," she said.

Now, Markii's grandmother has only memories to reflect on, like a family trip out for his 17th birthday, just a few months ago.

Dunigan is a board member at Mothers of Hope, an organization that supports families and affects positive change in the community.

"We have to stop killing each other. We have to stop killing each other and not having any value in life. You don't have any value in your life to the point where you feel like you want to take somebody else's life. It's not fair. It's dangerous. And somebody has to account for this," Dunigan said.

Markii's death is one of six gun-related homicides in Kalamazoo this year; police say the other one involved a knife.

"We literally need to stop this no-tell policy. You know, the policy of don't, you know, don't Tell and don't snitch. Because basically, bottom line is you're allowing these young murderers to get away with something to do it all over again. You know, this violence has to stop between these kids," Dunigan said.

If you know who killed Markii, call police or Silent Observer.

