Kalamazoo K9, handler receive 2024 K9 of the Year award

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A K9 with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) was named K9 of the Year!

Spike’s K9 Fund presented this year's award to Sledge and his handler, PSO Houtman, public safety officials say. The organization raises money for medical assistance, quality training, ballistic vests and other equipment for K9 officers.

The award comes less than a year after Sledge was stabbed while helping his companions arrest a suspect. KDPS told FOX 17 his jugular vein was cut, leading to 40% blood loss. Thankfully, he recovered in a matter of days and returned to work shortly after.

The suspect, Frederic Walker, was charged with six felonies.

“Sledge’s courage under pressure and PSO Houtman’s quick response showcased the incredible bond between K9s and their handlers,” the department writes. “Fully recovered and back on duty, Sledge continues to protect the City of Kalamazoo with unmatched determination.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube