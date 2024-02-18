WATCH: K9 Sledge returns to work after Kalamazoo stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo K9 has returned to work after being stabbed by a suspect earlier this month.

Public safety officers responded to reports of a man threatening others with a knife on the night of Feb. 6, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). They arrived to find a 49-year-old with a box cutter.

We’re told Sledge was deployed when the suspect failed to comply with authorities. Sledge was stabbed multiple times while officers apprehended the man.

KDPS later updated the public explaining Sledge had lost 40% of his blood after his jugular vein was cut. Thankfully, he showed early signs of recovery and was released from the hospital shortly after.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 released from hospital after stabbing

KDPS shared a video to social media Sunday depicting Sledge hopping out of a department vehicle, tail wagging.

“K9 Sledge is recovering and back on the streets keeping our community safe,” the department writes.

The suspect accused of injuring Sledge, later identified as 49-year-old Frederic Walker, was charged with six felonies, including first-degree home invasion and two counts of assault.

READ MORE: Man accused of stabbing Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 charged with 6 felonies

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube