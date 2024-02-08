Man accused of stabbing Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 charged with 6 felonies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of stabbing a Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 during his arrest appeared in court Thursday.

49-year-old Frederic Walker was arraigned Thursday afternoon, and charged with six felonies:



One count of first-degree home invasion

One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct

One count of police animal or search and rescue dog killing or serious injury

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of assaulting, resisting and obstructing an officer

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers tried to arrest Walker Tuesday evening.

Investigators say that's when Walker, wielding a box cutter, stabbed K-9 Sledge several times.

K-9 Sledge has since been released from the animal hospital and is expected to recover.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 released from hospital after stabbing

The judge gave Walker a $150,000 cash/surety bond, "given the danger to the community element here," she said.

