Man accused of stabbing Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 charged with 6 felonies

Frederic Walker Arraignment
Posted at 4:12 PM, Feb 08, 2024
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of stabbing a Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 during his arrest appeared in court Thursday.

49-year-old Frederic Walker was arraigned Thursday afternoon, and charged with six felonies:

  • One count of first-degree home invasion
  • One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct
  • One count of police animal or search and rescue dog killing or serious injury
  • Two counts of felonious assault
  • One count of assaulting, resisting and obstructing an officer

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers tried to arrest Walker Tuesday evening.
Investigators say that's when Walker, wielding a box cutter, stabbed K-9 Sledge several times.

K-9 Sledge has since been released from the animal hospital and is expected to recover.

The judge gave Walker a $150,000 cash/surety bond, "given the danger to the community element here," she said.

