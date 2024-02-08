Man accused of stabbing Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 charged with 6 felonies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused of stabbing a Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 during his arrest appeared in court Thursday.
49-year-old Frederic Walker was arraigned Thursday afternoon, and charged with six felonies:
- One count of first-degree home invasion
- One count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct
- One count of police animal or search and rescue dog killing or serious injury
- Two counts of felonious assault
- One count of assaulting, resisting and obstructing an officer
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers tried to arrest Walker Tuesday evening.
Investigators say that's when Walker, wielding a box cutter, stabbed K-9 Sledge several times.
K-9 Sledge has since been released from the animal hospital and is expected to recover.
The judge gave Walker a $150,000 cash/surety bond, "given the danger to the community element here," she said.