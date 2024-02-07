Kalamazoo Public Safety K-9 stabbed during arrest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says one of its K-9s was stabbed Tuesday evening while helping arrest a suspect.

KDPS told FOX 17 the initial incident happened in the 900 block of W. Kalamazoo Ave. just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. It's not clear where exactly the stabbing happened, but investigators say it was nearby.

The department says the K-9 is on its way to receive medical care.

Investigators also said the suspect is in custody.

FOX 17 is working to learn what the suspect was being arrested for in the first place, along with information about the K-9 and its current condition.

