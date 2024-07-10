Heavy rainfall closes streets in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hurricane Beryl started dumping its remnants on Michigan Tuesday evening, causing issues on roads Wednesday morning.

The City of Kalamazoo released a list of closed roads following Beryl's visit to the Midwest.

Please be aware of standing water on roadway throughout the City of Kalamazoo and take extra time getting to your location safely.

—Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

Flooding started in southern Kalamazoo County, prompting prep work by the City of Kalamazoo Tuesday evening.

Here's a list of closed or rerouted roads as of Wednesday morning:

Closed:

E Crosstown Pkwy between Mills Street and S Pitcher Street

Forrest St between S Park and S Rose Street

Directional Closure:

Eastbound Howard between Merrill and W Crosstown Pkwy

As rain continues, water over the roadways will become more common. It's imperative to remember the adage turn around, don't drown. Even 6" of water is enough to sweep away a car, and it can be impossible to know road conditions or what might be lying under the water.

Even walking in flooded areas can put you at risk for injury or disease, so it's best to just stay away.