Deputies report flooded roads in southern Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies urge residents to drive safely amid reports of rising water levels.

There have been reports of water reaching two to three feet deep in low-lying areas toward the county’s south side, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Motorists are instructed to keep away from XY Avenue east of 14th Street and 18th Street near XY Avenue. Deputies caution against driving on “various roads east of Vicksburg” as well.

KCSO further cautions heavy rain may cause “widespread ponding” and “pluvial flooding.”

“Do not drive through water covering the roadway,” the department writes.

Tonight's Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain persists

