Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Deputies report flooded roads in southern Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
file photo
Kalamazoo County sheriff cruiser file
Posted at 8:53 PM, Jul 09, 2024

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County deputies urge residents to drive safely amid reports of rising water levels.

There have been reports of water reaching two to three feet deep in low-lying areas toward the county’s south side, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

Motorists are instructed to keep away from XY Avenue east of 14th Street and 18th Street near XY Avenue. Deputies caution against driving on “various roads east of Vicksburg” as well.

KCSO further cautions heavy rain may cause “widespread ponding” and “pluvial flooding.”

“Do not drive through water covering the roadway,” the department writes.

KC 7 Day w Style Guide.png

Today's Forecast

Tonight's Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain persists

Reece Cole
4:28 AM, Jul 09, 2024

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book