Kalamazoo stages rescue equipment as potential flooding concerns grow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The rain is already falling in West Michigan. The city of Kalamazoo is paying close attention to the amount falling and is concerned about flooding.

As the rain started coming down, Wyatt Kowall took some time to enjoy fishing on the river before packing it up and heading home.

"I picked up fly fishing a couple of years ago, and it's been a blast," Kowal added. "It's a great smallmouth bass."

FOX 17

He explains that he won't be out for the rest of the week if conditions worsen.

I won't fish if there's lightning, so I'm careful about that. A little bit of rain is no problem, but if there's lightning or if there's flooding, I will stay out of the water and wait for another day," Kowall said.

He may just need to do that. Kalamazoo is preparing for a lot of rain.

FOX 17

"So crews are out now checking storm drains, making sure that all the inlets are free," City of Kalamazoo Public Services Director and Engineer James Baker told FOX 17.

Just how much rain could fall varies. Early estimates show the area around the I-94 corridor could see three to six inches in less than 48 hours.

"We're going to be looking at low-lying areas, areas around Crosstown ponds and Portage Creek," Baker added.

FEMA Flood Map Service Center

He explains creeks serve as a warning.

"Kalamazoo is unique in that we get kind of a one-two punch from severe rain events, such as what is predicted. There's a potential that we could have river flooding from Portage Creek, where the creek itself exceeds its banks and jumps the banks and floods into all those low-lying areas and streets," Baker said.

FOX 17

He explained that he didn't anticipate seeing flooding in Kalamazoo like in 2008 and 2018. Still, the city is staging water rescue equipment.

"Once that gauge hits nine feet, that is flood stage for us here in Kalamazoo," Baker said.

The goal is to be ready for whatever comes.

"We really need that rain to fall, the rain to get into the gauges, and the rain to get into the river system for National Weather Service and other folks to be able to do their prediction so that we really know where we may end up," Baker said.

FOX 17

Wyatt says he takes severe weather warnings more seriously, especially after the Portage tornado was roughly 100 yards from hitting his apartment in May.

"Don't take it lightly," Kowall said.

Weather Articles Beryl remnants to bring soaking rains Kevin Craig

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube