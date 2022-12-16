FOX 17 obtains internal documents in KDPS police chief investigation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Nearly four months ago, Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley was placed on administrative leave, due to harassment allegations.

FOX 17 filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the city for insight into the independent investigation.

November 11, FOX 17 requested the following from the City of Kalamazoo:

“Documents filed with City Manager's Office from INCompliance regarding the independent investigation into allegation of harrassment against KDPS Chief Vernon Coakley.”

Three weeks later, we learned Kalamazoo has spent a minimum of $24,000 on the investigation.

In a review of the documents, FOX 17 notes only receiving invoices from the third party investigating Coakley.

The invoices don't reveal much of a narrative, giving few details about what actually happened.

However, they do show how much the city has paid for INCompliance services.

The invoices show the investigation started on July 11, 2022. Involved parties met five times in July for the initial planning of the investigation.

In August, INCompliance billed the city for 22 different items, including interviews with involved parties, reviewing materials and evidence, and writing summaries of interviews.

In September, INCompliance billed the city for 17 different interactions. Much of the documents are heavily redacted, with names blocked out.

At last check, Coakley is still on leave. FOX 17 reached out to the city of Kalamazoo this afternoon, and we are told there is no new information to share at this time.

FOX 17 has submitted additional FOIA requests to hopefully get new information into the allegations against Coakley.

