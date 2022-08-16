KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema.

We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees.

Ritsema tells us Deputy Chief David Boysen is serving as acting chief in the meantime.

“There is no estimate at this time regarding the length of time that the investigation will take,” says Ritsema. “The findings of the investigation will be presented to the city manager and any further action will be determined by the facts.”

No other information is available while investigations proceed.

