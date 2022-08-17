Office of KDPS police chief under review for 2nd time in 2 years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second time in two years, the office of the police chief of Kalamazoo Public Safety has come under controversy.

The first time was back in the summer and fall of 2020 when then-police chief Karianne Thomas was investigated for her actions into the mishandling of the unrest that summer. Protests and demonstrations occurred in May and June following the death of George Floyd, and teargas was deployed.

Then in mid-August, violence broke out when the Proud Boys marched in the downtown area. Police were nearby but did not intervene.

FOX 17 witnessed, and reported on, each incident.

Then in September, FOX 17 was told that Thomas “stepped down." However, it was later discovered that her contract was in fact terminated.

Months later, the OIR Group was hired to look into the city’s response to the various protests and demonstrations.

In October 2020, Vernon Coakley was sworn in as the new police chief.

However, the city announced Tuesday that Chief Coakley was put on administrative leave by City Manager Jim Ritsema. The city said allegations of harassment were filed against him.

FOX 17 reached out to the city Wednesday for an interview about the logistics of these kinds of investigations. They declined but provided the following statement:

“Personnel complaints are handled by the City of Kalamazoo’s Human Resources department and each situation is different. The review depends on the nature of the complaint and how many staff need to be interviewed. After factual findings are determined, the appropriate course of action, if any, is taken with the parties involved. An outside investigator may be brought in for a variety of reasons, including the current workload for Human Resources staff or the nature of the complaint. An outside investigator may also be used due to the sensitivity of the topic, or the position of the parties involved.

In this particular matter, the City Administration has brought in an outside independent investigator so that city staff would not be put in a position of investigating claims against the Public Safety Chief. The firm will thoroughly investigate all claims and will take the investigation in any direction where the facts may lead it.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube