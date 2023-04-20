Federal parts of Portage Northern lawsuit dropped

PORTAGE, Mich. — Federal charges have been dropped in the case against Portage Northern High School, after the district was sued in March when a student alleged religious discrimination because the district's graduation date fell on a Jewish holiday.

The case will continue, but will play out in county courts.

Previously, the district petitioned to move the case to federal court, arguing that federal judges had more expertise in the areas of religious expression and the First Amendment. The district also raised concerns that a fair trial would not be possible in the state court system, partly because of the case's local publicity.

In a court filing on Thursday, however, the student's attorney says "Plaintiff believes that her core requests can be sufficiently addressed in the pending state court matter."

18-year-old Minaleah Koffron claims the district violated her right to religious freedom by scheduling graduation on Shavuot, a Jewish holy day celebrating God's giving of the Torah. She says she is unable to attend the graduation ceremony because her faith requires her to observe the holiday.

According to the original complaint, Koffron and her family say they notified the district with a list of Jewish holidays.

Portage Northern argues that accommodations are only obligatory for events directly impacting education, and in April, the circuit court judge lifted a temporary restraining order, which would have forced the district to move the graduation date.

The district's attorneys also that changing the graduation date at such late notice would cause "irreparable harm to other students," especially those whose families have already made travel arrangements.

As of now, students will still graduate on May 26, the originally scheduled date for the ceremony.

The case is still ongoing.

