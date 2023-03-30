Student files lawsuit against Portage Northern, says graduation falls on Jewish holiday

PORTAGE, Mich. — A temporary restraining order has been issued against Portage Northern High School (PNHS) for reportedly scheduling Graduation Day this year on Shavuot, a Jewish holiday.

The lawsuit, filed by a senior at the school, states the student is unable to attend graduation because her faith requires her to observe the holiday.

Court documents obtained by FOX 17 explain the school had been given advance notice of requirements associated with the Jewish faith years prior, including those of Shavuot.

The court filing goes on to say the student repeatedly tried to work with school officials but PNHS claimed they were unable to change the graduation date or else the venue would impose additional charges. The latter claim is reportedly false, documents allege.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges the school refused to move Graduation Day over scheduling conflicts with sporting events.

We’re told the student in question previously missed other school events, including prom, due to conflicts with the Jewish calendar.

The lawsuit asserts the school’s alleged refusal to accommodate the student’s religious needs is a “clear” act of discrimination and a violation of her constitutional rights.

A judge granted the restraining order Wednesday.

