Portage Northern to keep graduation date following lawsuit

PORTAGE, Mich- — A judge in Kalamazoo has lifted the temporary restraining order on the graduation date for Portage Northern High School.

It comes after a lawsuit was filed by a student and her family, arguing that the school has violated the Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA), the Michigan State Constitution, and the U.S. Constitution after they scheduled graduation on a Jewish Holiday.

The lawsuit states the student is unable to attend graduation because her faith requires her to observe the holiday on May 26.

According to the filing, a new date proposed by the plaintiff of May 30 conflicts with a scheduled playoff match for the girls soccer team, forcing graduating seniors on the team to decide which event to miss.

Attorneys for the district had argued the late notice of the issue with the graduation date by the student will cause “irreparable harm to other students” if the date is changed now.

