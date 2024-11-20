Father charged in son's heat exhaustion death from August

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The father who forgot to drop his son off at daycare and left him buckled into a car seat for hours on a hot summer day is now charged in the boy's death.

Chad Martin faces one count of felony child abuse, leaving a child in a vehicle unattended resulting in death. The 36-year-old discovered his 3-year-old son still in his car seat in the parking lot of the Family Fare in Vicksburg on August 13.

In interviews with police, Martin told detectives he dropped his daughter off at her daycare that morning, then went to work. His son, who likely had fallen asleep under a blanket, sat inside the car for more than 8 hours that day.

Reports from deputies who investigated the death show the high temperature was 83°F and the temperature inside the care likely rose to 120°F.

When Martin got out of work, he drove to the grocery store to pick up food for the family, he told police. He didn't know his son was in the car until he went to load the groceries into the backseat.

Other people in the parking lot told officers that Martin became distraught once he found his son.

The medical examiner determined the boy died while Martin was at work from prolonged heat exhaustion.

A full report from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office was sent to the prosecutor's office a week ago. Martin is scheduled to be formally arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

If convicted, Martin could be sentenced to 15 years in prison.

