3-year-old boy found dead in Vicksburg car

VICKSBURG, Mich. — A 3-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday afternoon in the back of a car in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg police responded to the parking lot of a local grocery store at around 3:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

It’s not yet known when the child died or how long he was in the car, but investigators say they believe heat played a factor.

Deputies say the father, who reported the incident, owns the car in which the boy was found. He has been cooperating with the investigation.

