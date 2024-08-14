Watch Now
UPDATE: Preliminary cause released of deceased 3-year-old found in Vicksburg car

VICKSBURG, Mich. — Police released more details of the investigation into the death of a 3-year-old boy, found in a car in Vicksburg Tuesday afternoon.

"Preliminary investigation suggests the result of this toddler’s death was due to prolonged heat exhaustion."
—Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office told FOX 17 it's believed the child entered the vehicle in Brady Township— the next town to the east from VIcksburg.

Their body was found around 3:15 p.m.

How and when the child got into the car is still under investigation.

