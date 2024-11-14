Case file on Vicksburg death of child in hot car sent to prosecutor's office

VICKSBURG, Mich. — The case of a 3-year-old boy who was found death inside a hot car outside the Family Fare in Vicksburg is now in the hands of the prosecutor's office.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office submitted the report on the August 13 death Thursday morning. The 3-year-old boy was found that hot summer afternoon unresponsive in the backseat of his father's vehicle.

The boy had been left in his carseat for hours that day. His father forgot to drop him off at daycare on his way to work, according to police reports. It wasn't until the father opened the back door after shopping at the Family Fare that he discovered his son.

Kalamazoo Kalamazoo Co Sheriff's report reveals circumstances of child death in car Chris Bovia

Investigators determined the boy died during the time the father was at work in Brady Township; between 6:40 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The temperature was 83°F that day, per police records. Forensic testing of the vehicle found the temperature would've risen to nearly 120°F while it was parked for hours under the sun.

The boy's cause of death was determined to be prolonged heat exhaustion.

No decision has been made on if the father will face any charges in the case, the prosecutor's office tells FOX 17.

Vicksburg Child Death Police Report by WXMI on Scribd

