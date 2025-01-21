2nd suspect in 2022 Kalamazoo murder sentenced to life without parole

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The second man convicted in a 2022 homicide case out of Kalamazoo will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Keyshawn Givhan was sentenced Tuesday to life without parole for the death of James White Jr. Givhan was convicted on charges of first degree murder and weapon violations.

Back on December 30, 2022, Givhan and Jalani Nowling shot White Jr. on North Burdick Street near East Frank Street in Kalamazoo.

Nowling was convicted in February 2024 on first degree murder. He is also serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Givhan was convicted in October.

