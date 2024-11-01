Second suspect convicted in December 2022 murder

Keyshawn Isreal Givhan, 28, has been convicted of 1st degree murder in the death of James Douglas White Jr. 2 years ago.

He is the second defendant to face a jury for the death.

White Jr. was found on December 30, 2022 on N Burdick St near E Frank St, shot multiple times. He would later die of the injuries at the hospital.

Givhan was arrested soon after, along with Jalani Darshawn Nowling —who maintained his innocence even after the trial— was convicted of 1st-degree murder in February of this year and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety made the announcement Friday.

Sentencing for Givhan is scheduled for December 2 at 8:30 a.m.

