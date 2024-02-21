Jury convicts man of 1st-degree murder in 2022 Kalamazoo killing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says Jalani Darshawn Nowling was convicted of a murder that dates back to December 2022.

A jury convicted Nowling on Friday, Feb. 16, of first-degree premeditated murder and felony firearm.

James Douglas White Jr. was killed on December 30, 2022, according to KDPS.

"Although a conviction cannot undo what has already been done, a conviction can bring about a sense of closure for the victim’s family and deter others," Kalamazoo Public Safety Captain Rafael Diaz said Wednesday.

The Kalamazoo City Commission declared gun violence a public health crisis back in September 2021, a little more than a year before White's death.

"To reduce gun violence, KDPS has worked with the community to encourage positive outcomes, and the Prosecuting Attorney to hold offenders accountable. These relationships are the cornerstone of reducing gun violence in our community," Captain Diaz added.

KDPS asks anyone with information regarding gun violence to call the department's Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139 or call Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Silent Observer online or through the "P3Tips" app.

