29-year-old convicted in 2023 shooting death of 24-year-old

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the shooting death of another man from Kalamazoo in 2023.

Liborio Valdez II was found guilty on multiple charges tied to the death of Kavonta Martin. Valdez's conviction includes charges of manslaughter, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Back on April 4, 2023, Valdez tried to rob Martin while inside his car on Little Drive. During that robbery, Valdez shot Martin, who later died at the hospital.

Witnesses saw Valdez drive off in Martin's vehicle.

Valdez was one of three men charged in connection with the shooting. He is the first to be convicted.

