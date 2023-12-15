3 arrested, charged with open murder for April 4 Kzoo homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three suspects are in custody months after the shooting death of Kavonta Martin in Kalamazoo.

Martin was shot along Little Drive on April 4, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Martin later died at the hospital.

Since then, KDPS says the following suspects were arrested and charged with open murder, among related charges:



28-year-old Byron Quinton Metcalf-Burroughs from Kalamazoo

27-year-old Liborio Rogelio Valdez from Kalamazoo

32-year-old Deontae Levon Perez from Kalamazoo

All three were denied bond.

Investigators extend their gratitude to community members for their patience and assistance in the case.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are asked to connect with detectives at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

