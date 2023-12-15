Watch Now
3 arrested, charged with open murder for April 4 Kzoo homicide

Posted at 5:03 PM, Dec 15, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three suspects are in custody months after the shooting death of Kavonta Martin in Kalamazoo.

Martin was shot along Little Drive on April 4, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS). Martin later died at the hospital.

Since then, KDPS says the following suspects were arrested and charged with open murder, among related charges:

  • 28-year-old Byron Quinton Metcalf-Burroughs from Kalamazoo
  • 27-year-old Liborio Rogelio Valdez from Kalamazoo
  • 32-year-old Deontae Levon Perez from Kalamazoo

All three were denied bond.
Investigators extend their gratitude to community members for their patience and assistance in the case.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are asked to connect with detectives at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

