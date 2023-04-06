Police identify shooting victim as 24-year-old Kalamazoo man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Tuesday morning as a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers responded to a shooting on Little Drive around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found 24-year-old Kavonta Terreal Martin suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, he was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say Martin’s car was also taken during the incident. Police say the vehicle has since been found.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or via the free app: P3Tips.

