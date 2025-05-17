Runaway teen from Pennfield Township found safe in Chicago

CHICAGO — The teenager who walked away from school in Calhoun County more than a week ago has been found safe in Chicago.

Glenn Brown was located on Friday by Chicago police, per the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The 15-year-old had been missing since May 7 when he left Pennfield High School.

Loved ones and officials spent days searching the area, turning up few clues of where Brown could be.

It was not unusual for him to disappear, according to family.

"This is either the 13th or 14th time in the past four years. We'll find him on the other side of town or down the road; it all varies," Brown's Stepdad Mike Music told FOX 17.

Local News 15-year-old still missing despite day-long search in Pennfield Township Waleed Alamleh

On Thursday, tipsters reported the teen had taken the train to Chicago. The sheriff's office worked with the Chicago Police Department to hand off the active search for Brown to the Windy City.

Around 5:40 p.m. on May 16, the good news was relayed back to Michigan. The Calhoun County Sheriff's office is working with family to bring Brown home.

Officials thank the many community members who helped look for the teen.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube